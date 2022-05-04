Tri-C CART is sponsoring its 12th Annual Dennis Frost Memorial Clean-Up Day, from 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 14 for the residents of the Tri-C community, which includes Clyde, Conception and Conception Jct. and surrounding rural areas.

CART will provide a large trash receptacle in front of the American Legion Post #464 Building in Conception Jct. for Tri-C community members to get rid of old furniture, batteries, cans of old paint with lids sealed tightly, unsightly vegetation brush, appliances, electronics, that junk pile in the backyard, etc. Tires and siding are not accepted.

Community members and Jefferson High School students will be volunteering their time to help. Free will donations are welcome to help defray the cost of the trash receptacle rental and dumping fees. For more information, please call 660.944.2488.

Tri-C CART, which is the Community Action Renewal Team, is part of an overall organizing effort of the Tri-C Partners4Progress geared to help people work together for the present and future well-being of the local community.