Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes with a correction to a name spelling, dated 1/18/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: none.

Requisitions: County commission to MTE for fiber connection upgrades with ARPA funds; to Precision Lock for adding doors to new Crimes Against Children (CAC) office space to existing FOB system and adding the door to the sheriff’s office from the inner hall; road and bridge to M. Henggeler for uniform reimbursement; county clerk to Elkins-Swyers for office supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: agenda for Leadership Maryville for January 27; 2021 financial statement for Polk Township Rural Fire Protection District.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed applicants for the open road and bridge position and when to set up interview times. Engle discussed several bridge locations as options for future tank car locations.

Reviewed and approved quotes to add the doors of the new office space for the Crimes Against Children (CAC) grant program and the door to the sheriff’s office from the inner hall to the existing FOB system. Jackie Cochenour, CAC program director, was emailed with this decision to get the process started.

At the request of Jackson Insurance, a date was added to the letter, resigned and emailed back.

Jerri Dearmont, director at NW Regional Council of Governments, presented the commission with a request for Community Development Block Grant funds form on Project #2018-PF-07 in the amount of $19,389.21. Commission signed and Dearmont will submit.

While Dearmont was in the office, the Commission discussed the next cycle of the household hazardous waste grant program. The county has opted to not participate after the current cycle is completed in May of 2022. Dearmont will pass this along to Robin Davis.

The commissioners, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton, worked on the FY2022 budget. During this work session, the commission requested meeting times with Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, Dee O’Riley, public administrator and Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock to discuss items each had put in their respective budget requests.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, worked on the FY2022 budget. Special sessions for from 8 to noon, Friday, January 21 and Monday, January 24 have been set aside if needed to finalize budget discussions.

The commission discussed the doors in the prosecuting attorney’s office as well as a time frame for putting new carpet in at the judge’s chambers in the Courthouse.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until the special session on 1/21/2022 for a budget work session. The motion passed.

January 21, 2022

Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Burns, Walk, Patton, and Jenkins.

The commissioners, along with Jenkins and Patton, continued work on the FY2022 budget. Specific items covered were the consolidated 911, gravel tax and road reconstruction applications and the PACE program.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/25/2022. The motion passed.