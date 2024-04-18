Dean Gerard Meyer, 58, Guilford, died Sunday, April 14, 2024, at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.

He was born November 30, 1965, to Stephen and Bernadette Meyer. He graduated from Jefferson C-123 High School, Conception Jct.

On September 7, 1991, he married Tam Allen in Maryville, and they built their life on a farm in Guilford

Mr. Meyer was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Columba Parish, Tri-C Fire Department and was a third degree in the Knights of Columbus.

Memorials may be made to St. Columba Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus 1931.

A parish rosary was held Wednesday, April 17 at St. Columba Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, April 18 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.