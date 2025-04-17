North Central Missouri College (NCMC) recently announced a historic milestone in its dual credit program for the spring semester. Enrollment has reached an all-time high for the spring semester, with a record number of students, marking a significant achievement in the college’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible, high-quality education to high school students across the region.

This spring, NCMC’s program welcomed 630 students from 59 high schools across the 17-county region, an increase of 12.1% compared to the previous Spring semester. The program also set a new benchmark in credit hours for the spring, with students earning a total of 2852 credit hours; an impressive growth of 6.1 percent over last spring.

“We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our dual credit program,” said Whitney Trump, director of regional programs at NCMC. “Reaching these record numbers is a testament to the hard work of our students, faculty, and high school partners. We are committed to providing opportunities that help students achieve their educational goals while still in high school, and we look forward to continuing to offer quality programming to the region.”

The program at NCMC offers high school students the chance to earn college credit for courses taken while still in high school at a reduced tuition rate, providing them with a head start on their higher education journey.