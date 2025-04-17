Northwest Missouri State University students, employees, alumni and friends are again invited to show their Bearcat pride while enjoying fun at the ballpark this baseball season when the Kansas City Royals host MIAA Night.

Join the Northwest Alumni Association at Kauffman Stadium Saturday, April 26, to watch Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals take on the Houston Astros as the Royals celebrate the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 pm.

“It is always a fun event with the Royals and great to see the support for this day from all of the MIAA schools,” Northwest Director of Alumni Relations Duane Havard said. “In 2024, over 400 Northwest family and friends attended to support the Royals and show off their Bearcat pride. We encourage everyone to wear green that night.”

Tickets are $37.50 per person, which includes a processing fee and a $1 donation to the Northwest Foundation. Seats are located in the upper deck on the left field side. Purchased tickets will be distributed electronically via the MLB Ballpark mobile app; tickets will not be printed.

Parking also must be purchased in advance, and discounted parking is available to Northwest alumni and friends when purchasing game tickets.

Additionally, fans attending the game have the chance to receive a Northwest-themed bucket hat with their ticket purchase.