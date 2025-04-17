At the April 7 Hopkins City Council meeting, the list of liens placed on properties because of unpaid water and sewer bills was released.

The liens are on the properties at 502 East Morehouse, 501 South Second, 302 South Third, 308 North First, 508 East Barnard, 407 East Morehouse and 207 South Fourth Street.

Ten more properties were discussed to add liens. Mayor Matt Wray wants the delinquent accounts list to also include the time the amounts have been delinquent. He would rather add liens to properties which have been delinquent the longest.

Liquor license applications were approved for M&M Grub and Pub, Rick’s and Highway 148 Liquor.

The Hopkins Picnic Resolution after review was tabled until the May meeting because the dates needed to be expanded on both sides of the August 7 to 9 picnic dates.

An email detailing what needed to be improved on the CDBG demolition grant application was received. There was a total of 115 applications received with a total of 52 applications funded for a total of $25 million. Hopkins scored 49 out of 100. CDBG wants to see more details as to how, what and why each structure is being presented for demolition. The next grant cycle FY 25 will open either in late April or early May.

Alderman Allen Thompson and Community Betterment member said he would find out next week whether or not Community Betterment would go for the grant again.

Alderman Rick Gladman has still been unable to contact the owners of an abandoned trailer.

Chief Operator Chris Bird said the cemetery committee would need to meet again before a mowing contract could be finalized. Also, Bird will bring bids on street repairs to the next meeting. He will look at tube replacement and bring to the next meeting. Bird will check a sewer problem at a Hopkins residence.

The intersection at Barnard and Highway 148 was discussed. It is in bad shape with multiple potholes, but the intersection is part of the State right-of-way. Bird will talk to the state. It was also suggested to get AgriLand FS involved since the semis hauling grain to and from the elevator damage the road.

A resident, Skyler Miller, has been having trouble with a neighbor’s dog being off the leash and coming to bother her dogs in her yard. A Nodaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Shadoe Miller explained the state statutes on dogs and that it is a problem in every Nodaway County town. Skyler was told to check with the housing authority. The neighbor had threaten to kill Miller’s dogs. The deputy said she could call the sheriff’s office if it happened again.

The United Fiber Community Outreach member was unable to attend the April meeting but will attend in May.

Several complaints were made about the high water bills after the usage had been estimated during the winter months.