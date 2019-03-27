The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees (NCARSE) will have its monthly gathering at 9 am, Thursday, April 4, at the senior center.

Ed Wohlford, president of Bee Busters, will present the program with information on beekeepers. Greeters will be Carla Taylor and Rita Carroll. Jolaine Zweifel and Margaret Drew will be in charge of hospitality. Kay Coleman will give the closing.

NCARSE is affiliated with MRTA, and all Nodaway County retired school employees are encouraged to attend.