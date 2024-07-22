Maryville Young Players will present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr.” with performances from two casts totaling 140 performers, July 26-28 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Performing Arts Center at Maryville High School, 1503 South Munn Avenue, Maryville. The “Just a Bill” cast practices, July 16, one of the show’s musical numbers.

The times for performances are: “Just a Bill” cast, 7 pm, Friday, July 26, and 2 pm, Saturday, July 27; “Conjunction Junction” cast, 2 pm, Saturday, July 27, and 2 pm, Sunday, July 28. Doors will open a half hour before performance times.