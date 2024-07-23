Dianne Fisher, owner of the property located at 123 North Country Club Road, is the July winner of the Beautification Award Program for the City of Maryville. Fisher has a beautiful yard and said she bought the home so her dogs could be comfortable. Mayor Dannen Merrill presented the recognition recently.

Every month from April to October, the City awards a property owner for the continued beautification or improvements made to their home or business. The nominations are voted on by the City’s Code Enforcement Officers based on a certain set criteria.

Those who would like to nominate a property owner for this award, should contact City Hall at 660.562.8001 or visit maryville.org and follow the link to the Pride of Maryville page to fill out an online nomination form for 2024.