The installation of the Clear Creek wind farm project will soon take place through portions of Nodaway County. Before the work begins, Mortensen, the contractor installing the Clear Creek wind farm, has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corp. of St. Joseph to resurface and realign portions of the roads which will be utilized during construction of the wind farm.

Beginning Monday, June 10, crews will resurface Route FF between just north of 110th Street and Route B. Route FF should take approximately five working days to complete.

After Route FF, they’ll move to Route JJ for approximately seven days, then to Route FF/B, between Hallmark Road and Imperial Road, for three days. The entire resurfacing and realignment process, including shoulders and pavement marking, should be complete in early July.

During that time, the crew may close portions of each roadway. They will work closely with local residents to ensure access to homes along these routes. All work is weather dependent and schedules may change.

For more information on this project call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636 ) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map.