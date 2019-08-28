By Jacki Wood

The North Nodaway volleyball team begins its second year of competition this fall. After only playing in 10 games last year, the Mustangs have a full schedule complete with conference matchups.

“We saw a lot of improvement in our young girls (last year) and we plan to continue that improvement this year,” head coach Lindsi Jackson said, who will be assisted by Ashley Proffitt. “Our focus will be improving on fundamentals and working as a team.”

The team lost two players to graduation, Olivia Miller and Cheyenne Murphy.

“(They) both brought a lot of experience and leadership to our team, and we will being looking for someone to step up and fill those gaps,” Jackson said.

That will start with the lone senior on the team, setter Karlie Emery, who Jackson said brings a lot of experience to the Mustangs’ young team.

Others who Jackson sees as making an impact include junior setter Karissa Oberhauser, sophomore middle hitter Saylor Brown and freshman Jackie Cline who is a versatile player and can play where the team needs her.

The Mustangs get the season going on Tuesday, September 3 in their home opener against Union Star/King City.