By Jacki Wood

The Maryville girls volleyball team returns nearly intact from the 2018 season, and after going 20-11-4 and falling in the district championship to Smithville, the Spoofhounds are looking for a strong postseason run in 2019.

Miranda Foster takes over coaching responsibilities for the Hounds after having previously coached for three years at state contender Legend High School in Parker, CO.

“Overall, we have a very seasoned team,” Foster said. “I’m looking forward to working with all of the girls to get past districts this year and contend at state. Every game is important along the way.”

The Hounds lost two seniors from last year’s team, Vanessa Klotz and Caroline Morley, who Foster said were great leaders who made positive impacts on the court and were role models off the court.

But the Spoofhounds have plenty of players ready to make an impact this year.

Returning starters include five juniors – outside hitter Morgan Stoecklein, middle blocker Serena Sundell, setter Macy Loe, middle blocker Kelsey Scott and libero Klarysa Stolte.

“All five girls are vital for our offense and leadership this year,” Foster said.

She added that senior defensive specialist/outside hitter Molly Renshaw and senior setter Josie Pitts will also be important to the team’s success.

“Their vocal leadership and ability to connect are great assets to their game,” she said.

The Spoofhounds start the season on Tuesday, September 3 against East Buchanan at home.