By Jacki Wood

Compete. Play hard. Have fun.

That’s the team goal for this year’s Nodaway-Holt volleyball team along with head coach Tobie Bohannon, in her sixth year with the Trojans, and assistant coach Taylor Miles.

Bohannon hopes her team can build on the confidence and skill they exhibited toward the end of last season.

“Last year, we ended with more confidence as a team in our abilities and knowledge of the game,” she said. “We will have a fairly young team but I expect the team to continue learning and growing in their ability to understand the game and the strategies it will take to win.”

The Trojans will look to younger players to help fill the void and height they lost in a trio of hitters/blockers from last year’s team including Breanna Day, Kailey Miller and Amanda Bohannon.

Team captains will be senior setter Halle Clement and junior middle hitter Shaina Culp.

“Halle is a good leader and is gaining more confidence in her position as a setter,” Bohannon said. “Shaina is also becoming more confident in her role as a middle hitter/blocker.”

Other returning starters include sophomore defensive specialists Emma Bohannon and Kloe Jenkins.

“Emma and Kloe shared in playing time last year,” she said, “but I expect both of them to come out with a competitive spirit and contribute good things to the team.”

Bohannon said the Trojans will once again focus on fundamentals to improve upon last year’s 12-13 overall record and 6-5 conference record.

“We always work on fundamentals and will continue to because the girls all know ‘if you can’t pass, you can’t play,’” she said.

“Our team will go as far as they choose. They have the ability and drive to compete and win if they work hard and have fun.”

The Trojans tip off the season on September 3 at Mound City.