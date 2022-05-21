Visitors are invited to tour the Caleb Burns House and enjoy an afternoon tea from 2 to 4 pm, Sunday, May 22 at the Nodaway County Historical Society and Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville.

Constructed around 1846, the home is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and located across the street from the main museum building. Attendees can tour the historic working man’s house museum and view the newly renovated child’s bedroom and updated displays featuring Nodaway County artifacts.

The main museum building and Hickory Grove School House will also be open for tours. Admission to this event is free; donations are welcome.