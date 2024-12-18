The NCHS Museum opening reception of the new exhibit on religious history in Nodaway County was held December 4.

Museum leaders encourage the public to take advantage of this opportunity to see the exhibit before the museum closes for the winter season.

The exhibit is curated by Northwest Missouri State University students in the class Practicum in American Local History, directed by professor of history Elyssa Ford. Throughout the fall semester, the students studied religious history in the region, and they have designed three exhibits that focus on different parts of religious history and one on community organizations, all of which have touched the lives of people in Nodaway County. Some of the featured topics include the history of two Black churches in Maryville, interdenominational activities, the Sisters of St. Francis and the establishment of the local hospital, and the far-reaching national and even international impact of the Benedictine Sisters of Perpetual Adoration in Clyde. Beyond religious activities, there also is an exhibit that examines the local history of the Freemasons and Daughters of the American Revolution.

This exciting set of exhibits includes text panels and images, along with QR codes that will take museum go-ers to additional material available online. For instance, in the exhibits one can learn about the collection of religious relics at the Clyde convent, the largest collection of its kind located west of the Mississippi River. Viewers of the exhibit can also explore the history of Maryville’s hospital, originally called St. Joseph’s. Some people may not know it changed its name to St. Francis because of mail confusion with the hospital in St. Joseph?

For any teachers, there might be interest in the lesson plans that accompany each exhibit. They are available on the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum’s website, nodawaycountymuseum.com.

“This is only a small taste of what is in store for you in these new exhibits, so tell your friends about the opening reception and come on by. It will be a great time to learn about a whole different side of local history, and you can help support the students in the very interesting research and work they have done,” noted Ford.