CFP Player Origins per Capita, 2024

The expanded 12 Team format for 2024 College Football Playoffs have now been determined. Arizona State, Boise State, Georgia and Oregon with first round byes. Clemson, Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, SMU, Texas and Tennessee will begin first round games on December 20 & 21. This player production map is based on where these 1,475 CFP roster players attended high school. The map indicates a strong regional affiliation with the home states of the playoff teams. Only 14 states have a per-capita value over the national norm of 1.00. This distribution suggests that many college football players on any given team hail from close proximity (100-200 miles) to their school.