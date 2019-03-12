Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, March 16 at the Irish Luncheon.

The menu will be Irish stew, red cabbage and corned beef, Irish soda bread, relishes, dessert and beverages.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children ages three to 12; under three years old are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door that day.

The museum, located at 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville, will be open for visitors to look at the new displays. The museum has also reopened from the winter closing and regular hours are 1 to 4 pm, Tuesdays through Fridays, or other times by appointment.

If there are any questions, please leave a message at the museum at 660.582.8176 or call Cathy Palmer at 660.541.3827.