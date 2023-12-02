The Caleb Burns Museum House will be open for tours on December 3.

Visitors may take a step back in time as they view an 1850s home decorated in the manner of the later 1850s and early 1900s.

The open house hours are from 12 to 4 pm, Sunday, December 3.

The Caleb Burns home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Museum volunteers have “sprinkled” Christmas décor throughout the home, as well as providing light refreshments typically served during this earlier period. Admission is free; donations welcome. The house is located at 422 West 2nd Street, Maryville.

The home will also be open from 9 to 12 pm, Saturday, December 9, during the Nodaway County Historical Museum’s second Saturday Coffee and annual Christmas bake sale.