Registration is now open until August 25 for Maryville Parks and Recreation fall youth soccer.

Registration can be done online at mpr.activityreg.com, at the MCC or over the phone at 660.562.2923.

The cost is $35 a player, and $55 for late registration. A coaches meeting will be at 6 pm, Thursday, August 31, and the league will begin on Saturday, September 9.

This program will be offered for girls and boys, ages 5 to 16. Participants are placed in divisions by grade level.