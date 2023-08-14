Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/3/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Walker Body Shop, Snyder and Associates; recorder fee report for July 2023.

Checks: #82893-82931

Requisitions: Circuit clerk to Kranitz, Sadoun & Carpenter for probate attorney fees.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: certificate of liability insurance from Maryville Glass and Lock; investment report; road and bridge fuel and equipment report for July 2023; additions and abatements for June and July 2023.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include July 2023.

Walker repaired the ADA accessibility button on a door at the Administration Center. Touched base with the prosecuting attorney’s office regarding office furniture that needs moved.

Returned a call to Ann Martin, Toys for Tots, to confirm conference room reservation for December 8-11.

Completed the Agri-Ready County designation application and returned to Missouri Farmers Care.

Monica Patton and Diane Wiederholt, Monica Patton Insurance, met with the commission to discuss supplemental insurance for county employees. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor.

A message was left for Ivan Schraeder, county attorney.

Wallace introduced new hire David McClain as the new appraiser.

A call was put in to Mark Boyer to discuss the open Grant Township board seat. Boyer is interested in the open seat. Walk made a motion to appoint Boyer to fulfill the open seat for the remainder of the term. All in favor.

Linda Mattson, North Star Advocacy Center director, met with the commission to discuss a grant through the department of public safety that she would be applying for. Mattson stated the county would need to be a pass-through for the grant if North Star is funded. The commission agreed to be the pass through. Also present: Jenkins.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Discussed supplemental insurance options for 2024 with Schrader. Also reviewed the proposed amended ordinance for the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ.)

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/10/2023. The motion passed.