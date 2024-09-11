The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board met on August 21, and approved a bid for a new skid steer.

The board decided on Northwest Implement, Maryville, for the cost of $59,809.30. This bid was also approved at the city council meeting on August 26.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. All summer youth and adult activities have ended. There will be no fall baseball, as only one team signed up. So far there are over 190 participants for fall soccer.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. Reach is up on both Facebook and Instagram. The final concert in the park was August 10. There has been a significant increase at Sisson Eek Park since the grand reopening.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. Weekly mowing has slowed down with the recent uptick in hot weather. The ballfields have been prepped for league play and rentals, as well as the sand volleyball courts.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. Everything at the community center is working as it should. With summer camp over, staff is deep cleaning the south meeting room so it can be put back into the rental rotation .

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed, and will be closed on Labor Day. There are currently 162 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. MCC admittance, class participation, active memberships and revenues are all up from this time last year. The MAC passed all three audits this summer. The MAC did have to close five days early due to the main circulation pump motor going down. All credits have been posted to those that had season passes. Dog Day was held on August 12 with 84 dogs and 122 human owners.

Director of Parks and Recreation Jeff Stubblefield. Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play has been repaired and working as needed. Staff met with Waters Edge regarding the Aquatic Feasibility Study last week as they get ready to present a copy of the study to the board. Stubblefield feels like the budget is “in good shape at the moment.”