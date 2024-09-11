The Nodaway County Commissioners set the 2025 tax levy at 15¢ per $100 assessed valuation on August 29 after a public hearing where no citizen spoke.

The assessed valuation of the county, which is personal property, real estate property, being residential, commercial and agriculture, is $438,756,106 currently. This will generate $658,134 for the year.

The personal property values of Nodaway County citizens includes livestock, farm machinery, vehicles including recreational vehicles, grain and other agricultural crops, manufactured homes, historical motor vehicles, aircraft and aircraft built from kits, pollution control tools and equipment as well as other tangible property.

The assessed valuation of land is taxed at residential, 19 percent; agriculture, 12 percent and commercial, 32 percent. There is also a $1.14 surtax placed on commercial inventory.

The market sale of land does not influence the assessed valuation that the county places on real estate whether residential, agriculture or commercial. The state of Iowa’s assessed value is set by the market price of the land.

The taxes will allow for the Administration Center, which is 16 years old. The initial tax was 16¢ in 2008, but has fluctuated down to 14¢ until recent years. The bank loan annual payment is $356,000 to US Bank, which cannot be refinanced with the bank or other financial institution.

The commissioners also approved the tax levies for the Senate Bill 40 and senior citizens at 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation. Each entity will receive $219,378.