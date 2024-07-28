The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board met on July 15 to receive reports from department leaders.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. The adult sand volleyball league had to extend the season due to rainouts. Sizzlin Hoops games have started and will continue until August 1. There are nine teams in the coed softball league.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. The second Concert in the Park is coming up on July 27, as Big Time Grain Co. will be playing. Right on Red will be playing their concert on August 10. Both are in the Westside Donaldson Park.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. Ballfields have been prepped for league play and rentals, as well as the sand volleyball courts. Weekly mowing of the parks should slow down.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor. Everything at the MCC is working as it should. Some minor repairs have been made on some of the cardio equipment. Staff was recently gifted an older police car that they can use instead of their own vehicles for MPR business. The HVAC semi annual inspection went well.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is currently fully staffed and a yoga class has been added on Monday mornings. There are currently 161 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. Pickleball had continued to be busy with multiple groups playing throughout the day. MCC admittance, class participation, memberships and revenues are all up from this time last year. The first aquatic audit was held on June 14, and the second was on July 9. The MAC passed with the highest grade possible.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. There was a great turnout for the ribbon cutting at Sisson-Eek playground. Stubblefield has been working with City Manager Greg McDanel on aligning MPR policies with the city policies and procedures. The Sunrise Bark Park plans are 90 percent complete. Stubblefield is also working on the FY2025 budget.