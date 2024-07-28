By Morgan Guyer

Incoming and current Maryville Spoofhound Golfers have had a busy summer fine tuning their game.

The Spoofhound Golf Camp was July 15-19 at Mozingo. According to Spoofhound Head Coach Brenda Ricks, on most days there were 18 in attendance, including four new freshmen boys and a seventh grader also getting some experience.

“At our Spoofhound camp, we focused on skills on and around the green, setting up putting and chipping drills, instruction on bunker shots and playing hoot ‘n scoot and golf croquet. All the golfers got play time each day, either on the Watson 9 or the Sechrest. Larry and I appreciated having Michelle Schulte help us with camp,” Ricks said.

The camp featured multiple breaks during the day with the intense heat. Two returning golfers, Alayna Pargas and Halle Zimmerman were at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, NC, at the FCA Toby Mac Golf Camp from July 15-20. The two golfers were able to receive instruction from Warren Botke, who is known for coaching PGA Golfer Brooks Koepka during his early years.

Throughout the summer, Zimmerman and Pargas, alongside other Spoofhound Golfers, have had the opportunity to play in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tour. The tour hosted eight tournaments over the summer around the area, including Maryville, St. Joseph and Cameron. Most recently, Kaleb and Dylan Groomer took home first and second respectively at the Tour Championship at the St. Joseph Country Club.