The Mozingo Advisory Board met on July 15, and heard park updates from Director Jordyn Greenhaw.

The board was able to hear about the new and updated Mozingo website. The site is more current and user friendly, plus the staff is able to edit it much easier than the previous site. A new brochure has been completed that features a full map of the park. Also staff recently went through the various trails at Mozingo with a GPS. Greenhaw hopes that a complete trail map will be finished soon as well.

Greenhaw provided some additional information on a recent engineering study that Kimley Horn & Associates has been doing for a potential project with Liberty Road and 245th, which is the primary entrance to the park. The road has some safety concerns, and Kimley Horn is recommending widening the road to 24 feet, from the 16 feet that it is at now. The city would most likely have to explore getting property easements in order to do the project. Greenhaw stressed to the board that this does not mean the project will 100 percent happen soon, but the study allows the city to research grants and move forward from there.

She also shared some Placer A.I. data from over the 4th of July celebration at Mozingo. Over 6,600 people visited the park on the July 6 celebration. Greenhaw thanked the staff for all of their work over the celebration weekend. Work at the Visitor’s Center continues, with drywall now being completed. There is currently a bid out for flooring, and Greenhaw is hoping it could be open in mid September.