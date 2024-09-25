The Mozingo Advisory Board met on September 11 and approved new business to be sent to city council for further approval.

The board approved the FY 2025 annual budget. Expenses will be an estimated $4,853,811, while revenues will be at $4,465,849. That leaves a difference of $387,962, which will be taken from the reserves. Mozingo staff still estimates they will have a healthy reserve fund at this time next year, aiming for $851,038 on September 30, 2025.

Operations will take up $2,870,296 of the expenses, and are broken down by the following categories: personnel services, $966,792; contract services, $570,846; commodity, $342,900; other charges, $94,296; capital outlay, $750,000; debt service, $145,462.

Lake Patrol makes up $124,285 of the expenses, and are broken down by the following categories: personnel services, $52,211; contract services, $6,220; commodity, $8,400; other charges, $3,454; capital outlay, $54,000.

Maintenance makes up $1,859,230 of the total expenses: personnel services, $811,272; contract services, $386,750; commodity, $379,500; other charges, $72,599; capital outlay, $157,000; debt service, $52,109.

The board also approved an increase in golf rates, which are the following compared to the current rates.

Sechrest 18 daily rates

Student/seniors (M-Th). 18 holes now, $23. Proposed, $27; 18 holes with cart now, $38. Proposed, $43; 9 holes now, $16. Proposed, $20; 9 holes with cart now, $26; Proposed, $32.

Student/seniors (Fri-Sun). 18 holes now, $25. Proposed, $32; 18 holes with cart now, $40. Proposed, $48; 9 holes now, $22. Proposed, $25; 9 holes with cart now, $32; Proposed, $39.

Weekday. 18 holes current, $28. Proposed, $32; 18 holes now with cart, $44. Proposed, $48; 9 holes now, $22. Proposed, $25; 9 holes with cart now, $32. Proposed, $37.

Weekend. 18 holes now, $33. Proposed, $37; 18 holes now with cart, $48. Proposed, $55; 9 holes now, $24. Proposed, $30; 9 holes with cart now, $34. Proposed, $44.

Special rates also received a proposed rate increase.

Weekday early bird (M-Th before 10 am). Current, $35. Proposed, $40.

Weekend twilight (Fri-Sun after 3 pm). Current, $29. Proposed, $35.

Driving range small bucket. Current, $4. Proposed, $5.

Driving range medium bucket. Current, $8. Proposed, $10.

Driving range large bucket. Current, $10. Proposed, $12.

Mozingo staff has only recommended an increase on daily rates, and are leaving the season pass rates the same. The proposed increases will provide additional revenue to assist with increased expenses, like the increase in prices for chemicals, sand and supplies. A golf course maintenance superintendent assistant was also added to help maintain the growing needs of the course, as the park has seen a significant increase in usage of the Sechrest 18 golf course. Staff compared the proposed rates with golf courses in the area, and feel they are consistent.