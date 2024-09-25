Two separate closures of Interstate 29 in St. Joseph are scheduled as part of the Cook Road Bridge rehabilitation project. Clarkson Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans to close the northbound lanes of the interstate beginning at 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 through 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to paint the bridge structure.

The southbound lanes are scheduled to close beginning at 4 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 through 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 to paint the remainder of the structure.

The interstate must be closed during painting for the safety of motorists and crews working below bridge. During the closures, traffic will be directed on the same signed detour onto I-229 that was used earlier this summer. Northbound I-29 traffic must exit at the I-229/I-29 (EXIT 43) and southbound I-29 traffic must exit at I-29/I-229/U.S. Route 71 (EXIT 56B). Click to view the detour map.

Local traffic will not be able to access I-29 at the following locations:

Northbound I-29 from:

Route 6 (Frederick Blvd.) – Exit 47

U.S. Route 36 – northbound Exits 46A & 46B

Southbound I-29 from:

Business Route 71/US. Route 59 – Exit 53

U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Rd) – Exit 50

The contractor must close the roadway for the safety of crews.

The Cook Road Bridge rehabilitation project will widen the bridge and replace it’s driving surface. The City of St. Joseph has also allocated funds to add a pedestrian sidewalk to the south side of the bridge which will include decorative fencing and concrete sides. The project is anticipated to be complete in mid-October 2024.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/interstate-29-bridge-rehabilitation-buchanan.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

