NWS: “Impossible” driving conditions expected in Missouri

Driving conditions have deteriorated in western Missouri Saturday as winter precipitation pushes east, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid travel throughout the duration of the winter storm, which is expected to last until Monday morning. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm warning to a blizzard warning for the northwestern and west central areas of the state, effective 3 a.m. Sunday morning. This warning is in addition to the ongoing winter storm warning across the state, which is bringing a full mix of winter weather, including heavy snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice across most of Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs in impacted areas.

The precipitation started as freezing rain as it entered the state Saturday afternoon in the Kansas City area. Forecasts are calling for snowfall totals potentially reaching more than a foot in northern areas, and ice accumulation causing tree damage and power outages in other parts of the state. According to NWS, travel will be “impossible.”

“Drivers need to avoid traveling until conditions improve sometime on Monday,” said MoDOT Chief Safety and Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth. “For the remainder of this weekend, travel should be limited to emergencies only. These difficult conditions will also delay response times for our crews and emergency response partners.”

Across the state, MoDOT has approximately 1,500 snow trucks operating with crews working 12-hour shifts until roads are in a mostly clear condition after the snow ends. MoDOT is working with the State Emergency Management Agency, which is actively coordinating response from the State Emergency Operations Center. Gov. Mike Parson’s executive order has activated the Missouri National Guard to assist with response efforts.

The NWS blizzard warning includes interstates 29 and 35, U.S. Route 36 and the surrounding counties in northern Missouri.

Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org on desktop and mobile devices. Drivers can also find road conditions by following MoDOT on Facebook and X or by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative. Motorists can dial the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s emergency number *55 to reach the nearest troop headquarters.