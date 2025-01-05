The Maryville Public Library recently held graduation ceremonies for 10 students in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

The other graduates are: Derek McFall-Boegeman is the son of Hunter and Sarah McFall-Boegeman; Vivian Hulsey is the daughter of Jacob and Anna Hulsey; Emery Lefeber is the daughter of Josh and Kimberly Lefeber; Waylon Prettyman is the son of Tyler and Brianna Prettyman; Caden Smith is the son of Kris and Madeline Smith; Savannah Tengelsen is the daughter of Jake and Sadie Tengelsen; Rudy Wiederholt is the son of Adam and Cassie Wiederholt and Dae Wittman is the son of Zach and Leslie Wittman.

Two graduates are not pictured, Tom Miyazaki is the son of Takahisa and Nancy Miyazaki and Caroline Rampton is the daughter of Ryan and Rebecca Rampton.