Local 26 Freedom of Road Riders, Inc.® start Tuesday evenings “Eat ‘N Rides.” All motorcyclists are invited to join. Kickstands are up at 6 pm leaving from Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville. The rides scheduled are: May 7, Adams Bar and Grill, St. Joseph; May 14, Jays Pizza, Clarinda, IA; May 21, B&B BBQ, Albany; and May 28, Fin, Feather and Fur Tavern, Forest City. Destinations are subject to change.