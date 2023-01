Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville’s first baby of the new year arrived at 5:34 am, Tuesday, January 3. Dutton was welcomed into the arms of his mother, Dayna Rowen of Sheridan. Dutton weighed eight pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches long. Dayna and Dutton were gifted a basket of goodies supplied by local businesses including White Elm, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Gift Shop, Hy-Vee, Walmart, Starbucks Coffee and Scooter’s Coffee.