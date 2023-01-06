By Morgan Guyer

Both the Nodaway Valley girls and boys basketball teams earned key road victories over Northeast Nodaway January 3 in Ravenwood.

The girls game opened the night, with the Thunder taking a 47 – 31 victory. The Bluejays hung around all game, constantly cutting into the lead. They trailed by just six points in the third quarter when Nodaway Valley showed their worth, extending their lead and eventually going on to win. The Thunder are now 9 – 4 on the season, and just played in the LeBlond holiday tournament where they went 2 – 1 in their games. The Bluejays are now 6 – 4 on the year so far, and will look forward to playing in the South Holt Invitational Tournament starting January 9.

The boys game followed a similar pattern, as Nodaway Valley came away with a 72 – 56 victory. The first half was a close affair, as the Thunder took a 27 – 24 lead into halftime. In the third quarter however, the Thunder erupted for 28 points, taking a 55 – 40 lead into the final quarter. Nodaway Valley now moves to 9 – 4 on the season. The Bluejays are now 4 – 6.