Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville Director of Emergency Services Paula Goodridge was honored with The DAISY® Award for Extraordinary Nurses on July 24.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Goodridge was recognized by a fellow caregiver for her exceptional leadership. Her nomination reads: “Paula Goodridge is an absolute blessing to the Maryville hospital and the example of an exceptional boss who truly does go above and beyond. Paula is always putting her staff before herself. If she is ever unable to find someone to work the shift regardless of days or nights, she is there. This goes for both respiratory and the ER. She shows up early to work every single morning to talk to her night shift staff to see if they need anything as well as seeing the day shift staff. She is also seen stocking the Emergency Department every morning with supplies and linens in every room. Paula recently went above and beyond to become credentialed to see patients in the emergency department as an APRN. On a busy ER Day a few weeks ago, Paula was in the emergency department triaging patients without anyone asking her to do so. She later went on to help the physician out and went on to see patients. Some of the patients that day were very time consuming, and she sat in their rooms hearing their stories. While she was busy doing all of this, she somehow found the time to make sure the staff had food. She staffs the break room with coffee, snacks, and also has desserts of the month delivered to the hospital using her own money. These are just some examples of where she goes above and beyond.”