The evening of November 23, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 760, Maryville, served its Thanksgiving dinner to the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat Football Team as they advanced in the playoffs. Elks Tim Eckstein, Shelly Sybert, Evan Townsend and James Mattson dish out the food to the 88 football players.

Hy-Vee donated the rolls, Pagliais Pizza the macaroni and cheese, and Kentucky Fried Chicken donated the coleslaw. The Elks cooked four turkeys, five hams and 70 pounds of potatoes.