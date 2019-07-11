New asphalt will be put down next week on portions of Route 46, which is First Street, in the Maryville city limits.

Maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close the road in one block segments from 7 am to 3:30 pm from Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19.

As they complete a one-block section of First Street, they will reopen it and move to the next section. Most side streets will remain open throughout the project, but could close for brief periods to complete repairs. The project will extend from Main Street to Icon Road.

All work is weather dependent and schedules could change.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636 ) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/ MoDOTNWDistrict.