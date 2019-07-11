The 90th annual Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game was held Tuesday, July 9 in Cleveland, OH.

This week’s map of Major League Baseball All-Star Players over the past 10 years (354 total players) is based upon where the players attended high school.

States in the South and West are the leading per capita producers of All-Stars. California leads with 47 or 12 percent of all All-Stars. The Dominican Republic, with 42, is second, followed by Florida, 41, Texas, 26, and Venezuela, 23. One hundred and two, or 29 percent, of All-Stars are from outside the country, primarily Latin America.