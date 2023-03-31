A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on six routes across Gentry, Harrison, Nodaway and Worth counties. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the MoDOT, began work on March 30. The project was originally set to start on Monday, March 6, but was delayed due to the weather.

The updated schedule is as follows:

• April 19-27: Gentry/Worth County Route N from US Route 136 in Gentry County to Route M in Worth County

• April 14-18: Nodaway County Route D from Route KK to US Route 71

• April 19-27: Nodaway/Atchison County Route C from Route M in Atchison County to US Route 71 in Nodaway County

• April 28-May 9: Nodaway County KK from Route D to US Route 136

Each route will be closed daily in segments up to two miles in length during the scheduled work. Travelers will need to seek an alternative route during the intermittent closures. All six routes are anticipated to be completed by the beginning of June.