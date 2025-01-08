At the December 20 Maryville Middle School assembly, the student lighthouse milkbone committee awarded the golden milkbone to the Santa Cops organization. Lighthouse committee members were Harper Hamilton, Colt Drew, far left and Gabby Schieber and Raelyn Moore, far right. In the center are Santa Cop representatives Nodaway County Sheriff Deputy Shadoe Miller, Maryville Police Officer Colin Staples, Maryville Police Officer Ian Myers and Missouri Conservation Officer Kris Smith. The Santa Cops program ensures children have a wonderful Christmas by taking them shopping. The program started in 2011 with six children. This year 83 youths were treated to Christmas shopping.