Men’s Basketball National Champions, 1988 – 2024

March Madness will crown a champion tonight. Five teams (Connecticut-6, Duke-5, North Carolina-4, Kansas & Kentucky-3) have won a total of 21 titles in the past 37 years. Once again, as in previous college basketball maps the eastern half of the country is dominating the sport. Connecticut was last year’s winner. The Huskies will not be among this year’s Final Four. The winner, among this year’s Final Four (Auburn, Duke, Florida and Houston) will lay claim to the title and possibly add themselves to this map.”