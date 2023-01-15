With the November 8 passage of Amendment 3, the recreational use of marijuana, there are many questions the general public have voiced. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offered to begin the conversation with the following frequently asked questions.

• When will adult-use marijuana be available to consumers?

Beginning December 8, 2022, consumers will be allowed to legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana. However, marijuana will not be available for consumers to purchase in a Missouri licensed dispensary facility until medical facility licensees convert their licenses to comprehensive facilities.

On December 8, 2022 the department began accepting requests for existing medical facility licensees to convert to a comprehensive facility. Because the department has 60 days from receipt to approve those requests, adult-use product could be available as early as February 2023. Once approved, it is up to each comprehensive dispensary to decide when it will begin selling marijuana for adult use. Check with your local licensed dispensary on when it will begin selling to consumers. More information will be made available on the department’s website. Please check back periodically for announcements – cannabis.mo.gov

• When will the department be accepting new medical or comprehensive facility license applications?

Because existing medical licenses can convert to comprehensive licenses, which can sell marijuana to both patients and consumers, no new medical or comprehensive license applications will be accepted at this time. When the department begins accepting any new facility applications, application periods will be publicly announced on our website at least six months in advance.

Consumer personal cultivation: The department will begin accepting applications for consumer personal cultivation as soon as February 6. Once approved, this will allow authorized persons who are at least 21 years of age to cultivate plants for personal, non-commercial use within an enclosed locked facility. More information will be made available on the department’s website.

• Who is considered a consumer?

A consumer is someone who is at least 21 years of age.

• When can I apply to convert my medical license to a comprehensive license?

Applications for conversion were accepted beginning December 8, 2022.

• Do medical marijuana testing or transportation licensees need to apply to convert to a comprehensive license?

No. Certified medical marijuana testing and medical marijuana transportation licensees will automatically convert to marijuana testing and marijuana transportation licensees on December 8, 2022. At that point in time, testing and transportation licensees will have the ability to provide support for all marijuana license types.

• When will the department be accepting microbusiness facility license applications?

The department will begin accepting microbusiness facility license applications on or before September 4. Application forms will be made available no later than June 6.

• Differences in the medical program versus adult use program

As of December 8th, 2022, all approved patient ID card holders will be allowed a standard allotment of six ounces, or more based on physician recommendation, within a 30 day period, with medical purchases at a four percent tax rate.

Adult-use marijuana may be purchased by consumers who are at least 21 years of age. Up to three ounces may be purchased in a single transaction, and consumers may be in possession of up to three ounces of marijuana at any time. Adult-use purchases will be taxed at six percent in addition to any local taxes.

• What will be required for a consumer to make a purchase from the dispensary for adult use?

Consumers will be required to present a valid government issued photo ID when purchasing adult use products at a dispensary.

To be continued ….