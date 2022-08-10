Issues such as when should a tenant pay part of the rent, how and when can a current lease be terminated, who pays for fertilizer or lime and how much rent should be received for a farm are some of the questions that will be discussed at the Missouri farm lease program.

The event is to be held on Wednesday evening, August 24. The program will run from 6 to 8:30 pm at the Tarkio Technology Institute located at 404 N. 13th St in Tarkio. There is a $50 per person charge or $75 per couple from the same farm operation which includes one set of materials and a light meal. It will also be presented via zoom, for those who prefer to participate at home. Pre-registration is required by August 22.

“Farm leases are a very hot topic right now with cash rents at their current level and crop prices staying higher so landlords and tenants need to make certain they’re getting what they believe they should be” said Joe Koenen, agricultural business specialist with University of Missouri Extension and one of the workshop presenters. “There are many issues both farm landlords and tenants need to be aware of and this program is designed to address these issues.”

Topics that will be discussed that night are: livestock share arrangements, current cash rents in Missouri and trends, which items to discuss and agree on in a lease, terminating a farm lease, when and how to do it legally, recreational such as hunting leases.

The MU Extension specialist will be presenting this program. Koenen and the other instructors have worked on farm leases with landlords and tenants for many years. The program will be presented by Zoom so the audience can see and interact with all the instructors as well as other sites.

Registration can be made by contacting the Nodaway County Extension Center at 660.582.8101 or dotyr@missouri.edu, or register online at: extension.missouri.edu/events/ missouri-farm-leases-tarkio