Contestants will compete in the Miss Northwest Pageant Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29 in Maryville, with the ultimate goal of becoming Miss America and Miss America Outstanding Teen.

The event will be held at 6 pm, Saturday, and 2 pm, Sunday, in the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts at Northwest Missouri State University.

There are 18 young women competing for multiple titles in the Miss and Teen and the opportunity to represent Maryville and Northwest Missouri at Miss Missouri later this summer in Mexico, MO and with the ultimate goal of becoming Miss America.

“Our goal is to help every contestant be the best that they can be and provide a qualified set of judges to choose who they feel will best represent us,” Miss Northwest Pageants Executive Director Kendell Misemer said. “We feel honored that these young women are here to participate in our pageant and we are also very honored by the support that we have received from our sponsors.”

Each contestant will participate before a panel of judges in interview, talent, evening wear and fitness. The public is invited to attend.