Nodaway-Holt High School Principal Mike Hollingsworth will become the district’s new superintendent starting July 1.

Hollingsworth has been the high school principal and athletic director since July 2018. He has past experience in the Fairfax R-III School District as a business teacher, technology director, at-risk coordinator and administrative assistant.

He will replace Jeff Blackford who resigned recently.

He has a masters of science in education: instructional technology, as well as specialist in education as a principal and superintendent.

“I am very excited about the opportunity of becoming the next Nodaway-Holt R-VII School District superintendent. My goal as superintendent will be to display unity through community, because our Nodaway-Holt School community is a family,” Hollingsworth said. “We must work together, support each other, and realize that no one person is bigger than the school/family. We will work hard, support one another and grow together, all while pushing our commitment toward excellence and collaboration further and further each day. We will continue to work together and take ownership in developing and maintaining a dynamic student-centered learning environment.”