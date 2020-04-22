Emergency roadway repairs will close a section of southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County tonight. After several attempts to temporarily repair the roadway, contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close I-29 southbound, just north of Hopkins Creek (near mile marker 59), from 7 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, April 22, through 7 a.m. Thursday, April 23, to complete a concrete patch.

The closure will occur within the work zone of Hopkins Creek and Route T bridge projects where traffic is being directed head-to-head in the northbound lanes.

During the closure, southbound traffic will be directed onto U.S. Route 59 (Exit 65) east onto U.S. Route 71, then south to reconnect with I-29. Motorist will not be able to access I-29 southbound at Route K/CC (Exit 60) and will need to use an alternate route.

The two bridge projects include the replacement of the north and southbound I-29 bridges over Hopkins Creek and rehabilitation of the north and southbound bridges over Route T. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. The bridge projects are scheduled to continue through January 2021.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and pay attention to all roadway signing and barricades.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change. Please remember that all work zones are No Phone zones. Buckle up. Phone down. Arrive Alive. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones and through the heavy congestion on the detour routes.

For more information about these and other MoDOT projects, sign up online for work zone updates, visit modot.org and view the online Traveler Information Map, or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) In addition, MoDOT provides updated information via social media .