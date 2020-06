Mildred Irene Dozier, 85, Hutchinson, KS, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Reflection Living, Hutchinson.

She was born September 2, 1934, near Skidmore, to Burman and Delma Albright Wright.

On March 3, 1951, she married Roy Dale Dozier.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13 at South Hutchinson United Methodist Church, with pastor Claire Gager officiating.  Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.