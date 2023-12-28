The Skidmore City Council on December 14, once again tabled the cemetery tax levy resolution.

Mayor Teresa Carter had a copy of the resolution but it was not included in the meeting packets given to the aldermen. The aldermen wanted to read the resolution and asked to table it until the January meeting. The resolution will need to be approved at the January 11, 2024 city council meeting to get the measure on the April 2, 2024 ballot. The amount being considered is 15¢ per $100 of assessed property valuation. This money will be used for the upkeep of the Hillcrest, Masonic and Smith cemeteries.

A budget and grant committee was formed by Carter. On the committee is City Maintenance Mike Reasoner, aldermen Tim Slagle and Kim Fetterer.

A town hall will begin at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 16 at Newton Hall. The meeting will cover: the lead service line, United Fiber, McClurg and Fastwyre Broadband.

The city has used 21 loads of gravel on street and ditch work.

The city had borrowed a truck from Kevin Rosenbolm for putting up the Christmas decorations.

The mayor and two aldermen positions are up for election on the April 2, 2024. If interested in a position, file at city hall during open hours until Tuesday, December 26. City Hall hours are 8 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays are 5 to 7 pm.

Resident Jason Wood offered to sell the city a shop building for $40,000. The council wasn’t interested in the shop.

There has only been one estimate made for insurance on the repairs to Newton Hall. Carter wants at least two more to submit.

Discussion was held on slowing down traffic through Skidmore on Highway 113. MoDOT says all the signage is current, resident Kenny Shewey said. The Missouri State Highway Patrol seems to be driving through town and there has been an increase in the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department deputies driving through town, said Shewey.

Resident Michael Bears made an official complaint about people not adhering to the speed limit after a neighbor’s dog was hit by a speeding vehicle.

Resident Chris Tiffany discussed buying 209 North Maple which he has been maintaining through to Washington Street. He wants to build a fence. The city will look into where the city’s right of way is on the property and will take up at the January meeting.

The immunization policy for city maintenance personnel issue was tabled until January. Reasoner’s health insurance paid for the immunizations this year. All were available locally except for the cholera immunization. Reasoner has to travel to Platte City for it. The training reimbursement agreement was approved. Reasoner will take the exam on Friday, December 29. His three-month evaluation with the city will be in January.

A suggestion box has been placed outside the door at city hall, Reasoner said. This will allow residents to inform him of tasks which need to be completed.

