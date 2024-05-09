Michael E. “Mike” Jones, 66, of Maryville, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at the North Kansas City Hospital.

Mike was born in Maryville on January 24, 1958, to Forrest L. and Jessie Long Jones. Mike grew up in the Skidmore area. He graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School at Graham in 1976.

Mike was a truck driver all his life and was very passionate about it. After graduation, his first job was with Swede’s Redi-Mix Concrete. He then drove “over the road” for Opies, Eldon, and also hauled many loads of hot rolled metal (slinkies) from New Jersey while employed with LMP, Maryville. He worked many years for JRS Unlimited, St. Joseph and drove for many local farming operations that took him all over the state. This spring he was hauling corn from Maryville Coop to Kansas City. When he wasn’t driving, he was out polishing his truck!

He loved the open road and the occasional casino stops. There was never a time he wasn’t trucking. He like farming, agriculture, and hauling farm products. Most of all Mike loved his kids, grandkids, and family! It was never a dull moment with Mike… Whoop – Whoop, Dad!

Visitation was at Bram Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Services were held at Brams at 10:00 am, Tuesday May 7, 2024, followed by burial at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Luncheon for the family was then provided by the Skidmore Christian Church.