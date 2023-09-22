Michael Ray Logan, 74, Clearmont, died Monday, September 18, 2023, at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born December 2, 1948, in Elmo, to Wayne and Marjorie V. Merriett Logan. He graduated from West Nodaway High School in the class of 1966. He lived his entire life in the area.

On September 1, 1985, he married Dianna E. Thomas at the First Christian Church in Burlington Jct.

Mr. Logan worked over 30 years for MoDOT, and retired in 2011 as a crew leader.

He was a member and attended the Elmo Christian Church.

Mr. Logan’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be at 11 am, Friday, September 29 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, on Thursday, September 28 at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Boy Scout Troop 190 C/O John Campbell, 821 S. Mulberry St. Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.