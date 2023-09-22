Frederick L. “Fred” Foster, 95, Maryville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2023, at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron.

Fred was born at home on South Buchanan Street in Maryville, on December 9, 1927. His parents were William Henry and Mary Amelia Foster.

He graduated from Maryville High School and attended college in Maryville until drafted into the US Army Air Corps during World War II. He was discharged on a Saturday and went to work Monday in the family business. Fred was the third generation and owner/operator for Foster Contractors and Builders. He retired on December 31, 1992, after 50 years.

He met his bride to be at the rolling rink in Maryville, and married Artis Joye Hubbell, on June 14, 1953, at the First Christian Church in Maryville. To this union three children were born. A daughter, Kris (Ron) Mavity, who resides in Broken Arrow, OK; two sons, Bill (Janet) Foster, Maryville, and Mike (Dianne) Foster, Sunrise Beach. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon Charles Foster, Trimble, Blaire Kathleen (Dennis) Backman, Maryville, and Elliot Levi (Alysha) Foster, Lansing, KS, and his great-grandchildren, Mason, Noah and Allie Foster, Trimble, Cece Cummins, Maryville, and Arlo Foster, Lansing, KS.

Fred was a 3-time past Worshipful Master and had his 50 year pin with the Nodaway Lodge #470 AF&AM, Maryville. He was a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, and the Moila Shrine Temple, and the Moila clown unit, both of St. Joseph. Fred had served six years on the Maryville R-II Board of Education, as its president and board member.

Fred and Artis grew roses for more than 30 years and had over 130 large plants and 30 minis at one time. They were charter members of the Nodaway Valley Rose Society in Maryville, and Fred had served as both the president and vice-president over the years. Fred also was a member of the Clay County Rose Society of Gladstone, and the American Rose Society, Kansas City, the Iowa Rose Society, and Lincoln, NE Rose Society. He enjoyed his time at the Rose Show at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

Fred had been appointed a Consulting Rosarian by Marian Thompson in 1988 and was an accredited rose judge.

Over the years he had enjoyed spending time his family children and grandchildren. He also liked golf, trapshooting and boating.

Fred has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO

Memorial services will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville. MO. Masonic services will follow the funeral service at the church. The burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Veterans Assistance League, c/o the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO, or to the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville.