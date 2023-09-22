Cyril “Frankie” Goodin, 63, Maryville, died Monday, September 18, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

He was born December 29, 1959, in Jefferson City, to Frederick D. and Beverly J. Moad Goodin. He was a 1979 graduate of JC High School in Jefferson City.

He married Heather J. Bender in February 2006.

Mr. Goodin had worked for Country Kitchen in Jefferson City and Maryville; Ramada Inn, Jefferson City and Columbia; Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville; and the Sheltered Workshop, Maryville.

Mr. Goodin’s body has been cremated.

